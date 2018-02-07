Ministry tests samples from Debed, Shnogh rivers, no pollution recorded
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. During a Q&A with Cabinet members at the Parliament, MP Mane Tandilyan from the opposition Yelk faction raised the issue of Teghut mine’s tailing dump toxic waters flowing into the Debed and Shnogh rivers.
She asked whether or not there is an estimate on damages caused to nature, how it will be compensated and how are the consequences going to be eliminated.
Nature protection minister Artsvik Minasyan said the ministry has collected samples and the testing didn’t show pollution.
- 02.07-20:35 Turkey continues killing children and women – says last Armenian living in Afrin
- 02.07-20:18 President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy
- 02.07-19:16 Checks show Artsakh’s army capable to effectively counteract possible hostilities of enemy
- 02.07-18:45 President Sargsyan receives delegation led by President of National Council of Swiss Confederation
- 02.07-18:32 Aram Ananyan praises consistent work of “Zartonk” to withstand modern challenges
- 02.07-18:04 Armenian Government to submit report on price rise and its consequences
- 02.07-17:46 IRFS condemns decision to hold early presidential elections in Azerbaijan
- 02.07-17:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-02-18
- 02.07-17:42 Asian Stocks down - 07-02-18
- 02.07-17:28 Investment programs worth 850 mln USD expected by PM implemented in Armenia
- 02.07-17:13 Ministry tests samples from Debed, Shnogh rivers, no pollution recorded
- 02.07-17:12 Armenian national football team has good future - Christian Karembeu
- 02.07-16:53 FIFA World Cup trophy displayed in Yerevan, Armenia
- 02.07-16:32 ARMENPRESS director visits Beirut-based Ararad Daily HQ
- 02.07-16:18 Armenian Ambassador to Egypt meets with Secretary General of League of Arab States
- 02.07-16:17 Armenian PM, international experts discuss introduction of agricultural insurance
- 02.07-16:04 Eco-tourism support information center to be opened in nature museum of Armenia
- 02.07-15:55 “Safe Internet 2018” program launched through assistance of Ucom
- 02.07-15:40 US supports peaceful settlement of NK conflict – deputy assistant Secretary of State
- 02.07-15:39 PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan
- 02.07-15:22 Scientific potential unites for risk reduction of disasters in Armenia
- 02.07-15:15 Justice minister receives Venice Commission and OSCE/ODIHR representatives
- 02.07-15:08 Expert weighs in on Azerbaijan snap presidential elections, cites technical, social-economic reasons
- 02.07-14:47 Armen Sarkissian to meet with Tsarukyan faction MPs in coming days
- 02.07-14:34 Armenian PM holds meeting with Russian Ambassador
- 02.07-14:31 Armenia’s agriculture minister, Dutch Ambassador discuss prospects of cooperation
- 02.07-14:24 Newly appointed Ambassador of Malta presents credentials to Armenian President
- 02.07-14:05 US prepares “harshest” sanctions against North Korea
- 02.07-14:00 Azerbaijani President receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
- 02.07-13:57 Ateshyan responsible for Istanbul Patriarchate election fiasco – Agos
- 02.07-13:41 Secretary Generals of Armenian and Swiss parliaments discuss cooperation prospects
- 02.07-13:27 Tehran has scenarios if nuke deal is violated
- 02.07-13:15 SDF liberates village in Afrin form pro-Turkish militants
- 02.07-13:05 Eiffel Tower shut down for 2nd day amid snowfalls
- 02.07-12:52 It’s necessary to work on increasing geography of flights and attracting budget airlines – Armenian PM
14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6009 times US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey
10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3644 times Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105
09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2476 times Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin
15:00, 02.01.2018
Viewed 1614 times PKK attacks military base in Hakkari, Turkey – 1 dead, 5 wounded
13:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 1445 times Armenian-American who helped tackle gunman in French train to star as himself in Clint Eastwood film