Ministry tests samples from Debed, Shnogh rivers, no pollution recorded

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. During a Q&A with Cabinet members at the Parliament, MP Mane Tandilyan from the opposition Yelk faction raised the issue of Teghut mine’s tailing dump toxic waters flowing into the Debed and Shnogh rivers.

She asked whether or not there is an estimate on damages caused to nature, how it will be compensated and how are the consequences going to be eliminated.

Nature protection minister Artsvik Minasyan said the ministry has collected samples and the testing didn’t show pollution.