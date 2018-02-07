Armenian national football team has good future - Christian Karembeu

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Christian Karembeu, a retired football player, member of the French team that won the 1998 World Cup, talked about Armenian national football team captain, midfielder of London’s Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan, reports Armenpress.

“Henrikh Mkhitaryan played in Bundesliga, the Premier League and has all qualities to reach his goals with his team. The Armenian national football team has a good future. I know former footballer of Olympiacos F.C. Gevorg Ghazaryan”, Christian Karembeu told reporters.

Christian Karembeu arrived in Armenia to display the FIFA World Cup trophy in Yerevan.