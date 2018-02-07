FIFA World Cup trophy displayed in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The FIFA World Cup trophy is in Yerevan for the first time in history, reports Armenpress.

The World Cup trophy was presented to media representatives at the Opera and Balet National Academic Theatre after which it was displayed at the Freedom Square.

“I am very happy to be here and proud of presenting the World Cup trophy. The fact that you receive the World Cup trophy at the Opera and Balet Theatre means that it’s very famous”, 1998 FIFA World Cup champion, French footballer Christian Karembeu said.

The FIFA World Cup trophy is 36 cm (14.2 in) high, made of solid 18 carat (75%) gold and weighs 6.175 kg (13.6 lb). The base contains two layers of semi-precious malachite while the bottom side of the trophy bears the engraved year and name of each FIFA World Cup winner since 1974.

This new trophy is not awarded to the winning nation permanently. World Cup winners retain the trophy only until the post-match celebration is finished. They are awarded a gold-plated replica rather than the solid gold original immediately afterwards.

The World Cup trophy started to be displayed in different countries of the world since 2006.