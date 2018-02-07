Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Eco-tourism support information center to be opened in nature museum of Armenia


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. An information center of eco-tourism support will be opened in the museum of nature of Armenia, deputy minister of nature preservation Khachik Hakobyan said during a press conference.

“It will enable tourists to be informed on the entire eco-tourism potential and routes in one place”, he said

There will be an online payment system, facilitating the process for tourists.

 




