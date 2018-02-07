PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Ambassador of Turkmenistan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Armenia Muhammetniyaz Mashalov, the government told Armenpress.

The officials discussed issues relating to further developing and expanding the Armenian-Turkmen economic relations, stating that there is a great potential in this sphere which is still not utilized. The PM and the Ambassador touched upon the implementation process of agreements reached between the two governments and expressed confidence that their implementation will give new impetus to the increase of bilateral trade turnover volumes.

During the meeting the officials attached great importance to the operation of Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights. The Ambassador informed that at the moment the possibility to increase their weekly number is being discussed. In this context the PM proposed the Turkmen side to consider the opportunity to organize flights at other directions from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport.