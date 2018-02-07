Scientific potential unites for risk reduction of disasters in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. A memorandum of understanding was signed today in the ministry of emergency situations between the Seismic Protection Service, the Armenian Seismology and Physics Association and the Geological Sciences Institute.

Minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan was present at the signing ceremony.

The Memorandum is titled Scientific-technical Cooperation and Training of Young Specialists and implies cooperation in risk reduction of disasters.

The minister welcomed the initiative of the sides and emphasized the importance of uniting potential in this sector.

Tonoyan also attached importance to the support of international organizations in this matter.