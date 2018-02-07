Justice minister receives Venice Commission and OSCE/ODIHR representatives

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian justice minister Davit Harutyunyan on February 7 received the Venice Commission and OSCE/ODIHR representatives, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister highlighted the usefulness and importance of such regular meetings and discussed with the guests a number of issues relating to the draft law on ‘Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations’.

The minister answered the questions of the guests, thoroughly introduced the regulations proposed by the draft law and the proposals of the expert group on them.

At the end of the meeting the justice minister thanked the representatives of international structures for the productive cooperation in the preparation works of drafts laws.