Armenian PM holds meeting with Russian Ambassador  


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on February 7 received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin, the government told Armenpress.

The officials exchanged views on the current agenda of the Armenian-Russian economic relations and the prospects to expand them. They also touched upon the preparation works of the upcoming session of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission in Yerevan.

The opportunities to develop the cooperation within the Meghri Free Economic Zone, as well as to boost the business ties in air communication, small aviation, infrastructures, agriculture and tourism fields were discussed during the meeting.




