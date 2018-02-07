Armenia’s agriculture minister, Dutch Ambassador discuss prospects of cooperation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of agriculture held a meeting on February 7 with Ambassador of Netherlands H.E. Johannes Douma to discuss prospects of cooperation between the countries.

During the meeting the Armenian minister presented the vision of developing the sector in Armenia.

Emphasizing that investments and modern equipment are necessary for achieving results, the minister suggested the Netherlands Ambassador to study the possibility of attracting investments in this field.

The minister proposed to discuss the possibility of jointly designing and realizing a PPP (Public Sector-Private Sector Partnership) format program.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues, and reached an agreement to study the local dairy market to present potential investors with opportunities of launching businesses in Armenia.