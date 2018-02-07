Newly appointed Ambassador of Malta presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Malta to Armenia Natasha Meli Daudey (residence in Warsaw) on February 7 presented her credentials to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and wished her success in conducting a diplomatic mission in Armenia.

President Sargsyan warmly remembered his visit to Malta last year on the sidelines of the EPP summit and reaffirmed Armenia’s desire to deepen the relations with the Republic of Malta. Serzh Sargsyan stated that the great cooperation potential existing in the bilateral inter-state relations has not been fully utilized over the past 25 years. The President expressed hope that the Ambassador, as well as Armenia’s Ambassador to Malta will be able to fill that gap through their activities.

Ambassador Natasha Meli Daudey thanked the Armenian President for the reception and assured that she will do everything possible to develop the inter-state ties both at bilateral and multilateral platforms.

The sides attached importance to the high-level mutual visits which significantly contribute to expanding the cooperation at different sectors and boosting the relations.

President Sargsyan highlighted holding regular political consultations between the two foreign ministries, as well as expanding the legal framework which, according to him, will give major impetus for deepening the economic cooperation.

The sides attached great importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy on strengthening the inter-state relations. The President said the Armenia-Malta parliamentary friendship group already operates and expressed hope that a new parliamentary group will be formed in Malta in the future.

During the meeting importance was also attached to the deepening and strengthening of the mutual partnership between Armenia and Malta as an EU member state.