US prepares “harshest” sanctions against North Korea


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The United States is preparing a new package of economic sanctions against North Korea aimed at stopping its nuclear program, Vice President Mike Pence said on February 7.

“The US will soon release the harshest and most aggressive economic sanctions against North Korea. We will continue isolating it as long as it hasn’t abandoned its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs”, he said.

 




