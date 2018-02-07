Tehran has scenarios if nuke deal is violated

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Tehran has designed response scenarios in case the US violates the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPA, aka the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has already notified Russia on this, Tehran’s Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sana told RIA Novosti.

“Iran, certainly, will strive to cooperate with Russia, China, as well as European countries, will strive to maintain the JCPA. But if it were to be violated, then certainly Iran has its scenarios of actions….Iran has specific response actions”, the Ambassador said.