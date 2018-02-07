President of Artsakh chairs first session of Cabinet of 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan chaired the first session of the Cabinet of 2018, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Representatives of concerned agencies presented corresponding reports on the issues included in the session's agenda.

President Sahakyan gave instructions towards proper realization of the discussed tasks with a special focus on the Agriculture Development Doctrine and the 2018 State Capital Investment Program, pointing out that the issues were of crucial importance for the further socioeconomic development of the country, adding that their solution would require active and purposeful work implementation both by corresponding structures and other state government bodies and economic entities.

Speaking about the Agriculture Development Doctrine the President noted that it would become the most significant guarantee for the proportionate and intensive development of all the sectors of the sphere over the medium and long-term outlook.

"The doctrine's implementation will result in a dynamically developing agriculture ensuring economic stability and predictability, rising self-sufficiency level in the country and tangible increase of the international competitiveness degree", highlighted in his speech the Head of the State, adding that all the concerned agencies and circles must do the utmost to support within their mandate the successful implementation of this pivotal program.

Touching upon the 2018 State Capital Investment Program the President noted that the activities carried out in the sphere would be mostly directed towards housing construction, improvement of building conditions of educational institutions, the construction and reconstruction of cultural centers, healthcare facilities, municipal construction, road construction and repairing, their maintenance and exploitation, as well as securing drinking water supply to various settlements.

"Projects envisaged for the year of 2018 in the municipal engineering sphere are extensive enough, however they are absolutely realistic and necessitate active and organized work first of all by the ministry of municipal engineering and all the concerned bodies and structures. No efforts must be spared to solve those tasks", the Artsakh President noted.