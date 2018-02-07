North Korea leader's sister to visit South for Olympics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is to attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, which are being held in the South, ministers in Seoul say, CNN reports.

Kim Yo-jong is the youngest daughter of late leader Kim Jong-il and her role was strengthened last year when she was promoted to the politburo.

Both Koreas will march under one flag at the opening ceremony.

The US believes the North is using the Olympics for propaganda purposes and is sending Vice-President Mike Pence to the opening ceremony to counter it.

Most of the 280-member North Korean delegation, including a team of cheerleaders, arrived in the South on Wednesday.