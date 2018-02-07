Armenian Ambassador meets with Romania’s national defense minister

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan on February 6 met with Romanian national defense minister Mihai-Viorel Fifor, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the Ambassador, minister Fifor said after the formation of the new government in Romania and his re-appointment as the national defense minister this is his first meeting with a foreign Ambassador, adding that this meeting is first of all with the Armenian Ambassador.

Ambassador Minasyan said the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed in November 2017 creates a favorable environment for deepening the cooperation at bilateral and multilateral formats. The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of international military and military-political cooperation for Armenia under the process of modernization and development of the Armenian Armed Forces. The Ambassador stated that the bilateral contacts will contribute to outlining possible directions for defense cooperation.

The Romanian minister welcomed the idea of promoting dialogue and forming a bilateral agenda which can include the military and defense education, military medicine and other spheres.

The officials also touched upon the Karabakh conflict, noting that the conflict should be settled exclusively through negotiations and dialogue within the frames of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship as the only format having an international mandate for the conflict settlement.