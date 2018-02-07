Parliament adopts judicial code

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament adopted the judicial code constitutional law upon second hearing.

72 MPs voted in favor, 12 were against and 12 others abstained.

Edmon Marukyan from the opposition Yelk faction said that overall there are positive regulations in the bill. “However I have presented more than a dozen proposals during the period of the first to second hearing and they haven’t been accepted”, he said.

The judicial code regulates the relations related to forming of the judicial authority and organizing of its activity.