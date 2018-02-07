I will do everything to present Armenia with honor – skier Mikayel Mikayelyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. A few days later the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will kick off in Pyeongchang. This year 3 athletes from Armenia are taking part in the Games.

Skier Mikayel Mikayelyan gave an interview to Armenpress talking about the Olympic Games, the U23 World Ski Championships.

-Recently you participated in the Junior/U23 World Ski Championship. Are you satisfied with the result?

-It would be great if I succeeded in being included in the top 20, but the difference between those included in the top 20 and me, the 23rd place, was just 15 seconds. These 15 seconds today exist, but tomorrow will not be. The fact of not being included in the top 20 was linked with my starting point, in other words, it was a massive start, there were nearly 100 participants and I was the 50th. It was more difficult to move forward. If my rating was high and I started earlier, in this case I would definitely be included in the top 20.

-What were the opponents?

-From all countries 4 best athletes were represented. If during the 2016 Junior Olympic Games the best 2 athletes were represented, the representative of ski-elite were taking part in the U23 championship.

-Your next performance will be at the Olympic Games. What lessons should you learn from these Games as we will not fight for medals?

-Frankly speaking, my goal is to perform well at the U23 world championship. But as for the Olympic Games, I will be as a participant, nothing more. I cannot say that I have expectations, but I will do everything to present Armenia with an honor and showing my country’s all positive sides.

-You have an experience of participation in the Olympic Games. You have taken part in the Junior Olympic Games in 2016. Will this experience help you?

-The start ups are the same everywhere, be they in Armenia’s championship or in the Lillehammer Youth Olympics. I have an experience as such.

-You are only 18 years old. Is there a sense of great responsibility?

-I feel that responsibility in a moment, but when I look back, see what works I did in summer and how I get prepared, I understand that the participation in the Games is the result of my work.

Varvara Hayrapetyan