Turkish historian Taner Akcam’s new Armenian Genocide book published

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Turkish historian Taner Akçam has announced that his new English language book titled Killing Orders: Talat Pasha’s Telegrams and The Armenian Genocide has been published.

“The book has already been officially published. I am now holding my copies in my hands. This is a wonderful feeling”, the author said.

He said that the book includes two chapters which were not written in the previously published “Naim Efendi’s memoirs and Talat Pasha’s Telegrams.

The new English language book not only presents new documents, but also discusses the “fake signatures” and “face chronology” issue.

“I really want to present these new facts to Turkish readers”, he said.