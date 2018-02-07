Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Parliament session kicks off - LIVE


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament session began with 97 MPs present.

Lawmakers will vote for bills debated during the previous session.

Lawmakers had debated amending the law on safe usage of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, the law on energy, state property and licensing.

A bill concerning the law on casinos and internet gambling was also debated, followed by the judicial code.

Cabinet members will hold a Q&A with the lawmakers at 16:30.




