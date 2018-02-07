EU concerned over Turkish operations in Syria’s north – Mogherini

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The European Union is concerned over the Turkish military operations in Syria’s north, Federica Mogherini – EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said during the session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, TASS reports.

“We are deeply concerned over the appearance of new military fronts in Syria’s north”, Mogherini said. “The opening of new military fronts is not a solution to the issue, and this will not make Turkey more secure”.

Mogherini said “stable security can be reached only based on the political settlement, through negotiations”.

The High Representative said all military operations should concentrate on fight against terrorist organizations that are included in the UN’s respective list, rather than against someone else. According to her, the EU is committed to Syria’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.