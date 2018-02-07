Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Ecuador to continue protecting Julian Assange


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Ecuador will continue protecting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

In the statement, the ministry said the Ecuador government will continue providing international protection to Julian Assange as long as his life is under threat.

On February 6, a London court upheld the arrest warrant for Assange.




