At least 4 dead, more than 200 injured in Taiwan earthquake

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. At least four people are dead and 225 injured -- including tourists -- after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck just off the east coast of Taiwan late Tuesday, local police said, CNN reports.

As of Wednesday morning 145 people were unaccounted for, according to CNA, Taiwan's official news agency, with four buildings in the area either tilting or already collapsed.

The quake was centered in the East China Sea about 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of the city of Hualien.

The Marshal Hotel in downtown Hualien was one of the buildings that collapsed

A 5.4 aftershock hit near Hualien City shortly after the larger earthquake.