House approves US government funding until March 23

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The US House of Representatives has approved funding for US government operations through March 23, RT reports.

The measure is unlikely to get approval in the Senate, threatening another government shutdown.

There are concerns that the resolution will not be approved by the Senate, however, as the Republican-drafted measure boosts military funding without a corresponding increase in civilian expenditures.

The most recent government shutdown was on January 20, after Senate Democrats filibustered the continuing resolution over the issue of immigrants brought into the US illegally as children, recipients of the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The shutdown ended by the morning of January 23, after Republicans promised a debate on immigration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he would be willing to have a government shutdown if Democrats are unwilling to work with him on immigration reform.