Finding good partner in Armenia main precondition for Swiss investor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Swiss investor first of all needs a good partner in Armenia, Hayk Hovhannisyan - Armenia's Trade Representative to Switzerland, official representative of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), told Armenpress.

“I assure that everything else, such as the legislation field, property rights, all institutional mechanisms that should protect the investor, exist in Armenia. Yes, of course, there can be some shortcomings of business in this or that stage, but they exist in all countries. I think the first precondition is to have a good partner here, a good Armenian and to work with him”, he said.

The Armenian-Swiss commercial relations are satisfactory, and although last year the two countries have recorded quite a big growth in trade turnover volumes, Hayk Hovhannisyan believes that there is a greater potential for further boosting the bilateral trade.

“I see many similarities and commonalities between the two countries. As Dominique de Buman once said during one of the events in Geneva, the two countries are very similar, both have a small population, do not have sea, are surrounded by quite big neighbors, but at the same time they are creative, smart and good friends at the international arena. He sees an opportunity that Armenia can become Switzerland of our region. Closely cooperating with them, learning from them and bringing some knowledge I think we will be able to seek and reach Switzerland’s level in a certain period of time”, Hayk Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is quite attractive for the European investor. The cooperation with Iran is also an important factor.

“It’s important since Iran doesn’t have so open, transparent and unrestricted relations with a lot of countries. While talking to the Swiss businessmen, it is noticed that they are focused on this factor: the EAEU is very good, Iran is better”, he stated.

Hayk Hovhannisyan also touched upon the great cooperation prospects in the fields of tourism, IT and infrastructure development. He informed that at the moment the project of constructing small reservoirs in Armenia is at the examination stage.

“This is an opportunity to store water during the abundant season and solve many issues for a lot of communities during the irrigation season. At the same time it will have a certain energy potential, we have talked about this with several Swiss businessmen, and if the state develops a respective public-private sector partnership mechanism, I think they will be ready to be engaged in such project”, he said.

Hayk Hovhannisyan added that at the moment the ball is in the field of the Armenian private sector, but the opportunity in the hands of Armenian businessman to open to the world, find partners, create a reliable image for him and his home country.

Syuzi Muradyan