Artsakh’s President holds consultation on festive events devoted to 30th anniversary of Artsakh National Liberation Movement


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on February 6 devoted to the festive events to be held within the frameworks of the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh National Liberation Movement.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan noted the significance of holding the events on a high level following the set schedule giving corresponding instructions to the heads of the concerned structures.




