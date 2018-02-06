Armenian PM, Ambassador of Netherlands discuss partnership prospects in agriculture

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received on February 6 Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Armenia Johannes Dauma.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, during the meeting PM Karapetyan referred to his Davos meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, noting that cooperation prospects in smart agriculture, dairy and meat processing, as well as creation of farming economies had been discussed.

PM Karapetyan noted that Armenia can serve as a platform for the Dutch business in terms of entering different markets.

For his part, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of activating bilateral relations, expressing readiness to support the activation of interactions and development of business ties.