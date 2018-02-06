Putin awards Hero of Russia title to Russian pilot killed in Syria

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has posthumously awarded the Hero of Russia title to military pilot Roman Filipov, who was killed in Syria, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

"Major Roman Filipov is posthumously awarded with the Hero of Russia title for the bravery, courage and fortitude that he demonstrated while fulfilling his military duty," the decree reads.

According to earlier reports, on February 3, members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia) downed a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jet, which was conducting a survey flight over Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone. Filipov managed to eject himself from the aircraft but blew himself up with a hand grenade after having been surrounded by militants.

The pilot’s body has been brought to Russia, he will be buried with military honors in the city of Voronezh on February 8.