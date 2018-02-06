Armenia can be of great interest for Swiss businessmen thank to its attractiveness – President of Swiss National Council

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received the delegation led by the President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation Dominique de Buman on February 6.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, greeting the guest, the Armenian PM noted that he greatly highlights the continuous development of inter-parliamentary relations and stressed that Armenia is ready to develop bilateral relations with Switzerland in all the possible spheres. “As I have already had the chance to say in Davos, I particularly highlight the implementation of measures in the direction of strengthening economic cooperation between Switzerland and Armenia. And in this context I wish to stress the importance of yesterday’s business forum organized in the sidelines of your visit”, Karen Karapetyan noted.

Dominique de Buman noted that the Yerevan forum was productive. The sides discussed the prospects of Armenian-Swiss economic partnership and joint projects. The President of the Swiss National Council assessed the development of cooperation in agriculture, including in the area of wine making as promising and informed that one of the major wine making companies of Switzerland with deep wine making traditions has already established partnership with Armenian colleagues. “I am convinced we can set productive relations in the sphere of agriculture, implement exchange of experience, various business projects since there is reliable production and necessary conditions in Armenia”, Dominique de Buman said. He also highlighted cooperation in the sphere of renewable energy, particularly in the direction of the export of solar energy panels produced in Armenia, as well as development and expansion of partnership in the spheres of pharmaceutics and tourism. According to Dominique de Buman, Armenia can be of great interest for Swiss businessmen thank to its attractiveness.

Karen Karapetyan thanked for the projects implemented in Armenia by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and hoped they will be continuous. “We are open for cooperation re are ready to fully support Swiss companies. In 2017 trade turnover between the two countries increased 3.6 folds, therefore, we have to consistently develop the achievements in the bilateral economic relations. We are convinced Armenia can be interesting for the Swiss capital considering the privileged trade regimes of our country with the EAEU, EU, USA and Iran”, Karen Karapetyan underlined.