Dominique de Buman comments on Switzerland-Azerbaijan business relations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. During a joint press conference with Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan in Yerevan, Dominique de Buman - President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), commented on the Swizterland-Azerbaijan business relations, in particular, reminding about the huge investments of the Azerbaijani Socar oil company in Switzerland, Armenpress reports.

The reporter asked whether the business interests affect the political decisions, in particular, the foreign policy priorities of Switzerland, and Dominique de Buman said in response: “The Swiss foreign policy consists of three main elements: the first one is that we always follow the international rules of procedure as a member of the UN, the second one is that we very carefully follow the human rights and democratic processes, and the third one is that we equally develop our relations with all countries for the welfare of our people and those countries with which we have relations”.