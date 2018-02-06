Vice Speaker Sharmazanov says rating election system isn’t problematic, no need to change

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov disagrees with ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan that the rating electoral system should be revised.

In an interview to reporters, Sharmazanov said he doesn’t agree with opinions that the rating system is an obstacle for democratic elections in Armenia.

“Moreover, the recent parliamentary elections showed that with the rating system we were able to ensure the best parliamentary elections in our modern history, and no problems related to the rating system took place. In my firm belief, the rating system is more democratic than the closed party list system, because with this system we enable citizens to choose their lawmakers from the list”, he said.

Asked whether or not this issue can be a reason of problems in the ruling coalition, Sharmazanov gave a negative answer.

“There are many issues where we have or opinion, while ARF partners have their approaches. After all, we are a national conservative force, they are a national socialist force, but we are united in main issues, we have a coalition memorandum, which, I hope, we will complete. There are far more important issues where we are united. These are the recalling of the Armenian-Turkish protocols, the exercise of the self determination right I the NK conflict settlement issue, fight against denialism with our Diaspora friends, improvement of the economy, ensuring free competition”, he said.