Vice Speaker of Armenian Parliament receives delegation of Venice Commission

EREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Arpine Hovhannisyan on February 6 received the delegation of the Venice Commission, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation visited in Armenia to provide professional opinion over the draft law “On Freedom of Conscience and Religious Organizations".

Welcoming the guests, Arpine Hovhannisyan positively assessed the continuous productive cooperation with the Venice Commission. She presented details over a number of provisions of the draft law, stating that the authors considered the international standards and many of the proposals made by the Venice Commission.