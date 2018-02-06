Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Finance minister meets Moody’s analysts in Yerevan


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s finance minister Vardan Aramyan held a meeting on February 5 with analysts of Moody’s, who arrived to the country to review its rating, the ministry said.

During the meeting the minister touched upon the latest macroeconomic developments of Armenia, program funding issues, and presented reforms in the tax policy, internal audit, procurement and other fields.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration