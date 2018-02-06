Attempts to give religious attribution to NK conflict are condemnable and failed – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov held a meeting on February 6 with Ambassador of Iran to Armenia H.E. Seyed Kazem Sadjadi.

During the meeting Sharmazanov praised the current level of the Armenian-Iranian relations and in this context stressed the centuries long friendship of the two peoples.

The deputy Speaker appreciated the balanced stance of Iran regarding the settlement of the NK conflict. He said that all attempts of giving religious attributions to the conflict are condemnable and failed, and cited the Armenian-Iranian relations as a best example of dialogue of two great religions.

Speaking about regional cooperation, Sharmazanov stressed the stance of Iran on maintaining friendly relations with Christian countries, including Armenia, unlike Turkey.

Sharmazanov said both the EEU membership and the signing of the CEPA deal with the EU are additional opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Sharmazanov offered to hold meetings of sectoral committees more often to identify specific issues.

The sides also touched upon the more effective use of the Meghri FEZ and other issues.