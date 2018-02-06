Process of Armenian-Turkish protocols showed approaches of two countries to future of their peoples – Speaker Babloyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Switzerland can only regret that the Armenian-Turkish protocols are not being implemented, but at the same time it is convinced that only the peace process can ensure peace in the entire Caucasus, Dominique de Buman - President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), said during a joint press conference with Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan in Yerevan, in response to the question what is his opinion on the process of the Armenian-Turkish protocols which launched in Switzerland, Armenpress reports.

“The foreign policy is the task of the foreign ministry, but there is a foreign affairs committee in the Swiss Parliament which has some influence, and in this sense they will invest all their capacities”, he said.

Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan stated that the whole process of the Armenian-Turkish protocols showed the approaches of Armenia and Turkey to the future of their peoples: “A country that faced a Genocide, and can first put forward preconditions, moves to peace, to the signing, and the next country which showed its regression from democracy and failed these agreements. The world clearly assessed these approaches”, Babloyan said.