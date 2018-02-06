Francophonie summit is another important cooperation platform with Switzerland – Armenian Parliament Speaker

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan and Dominique de Buman, President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), discussed issues relating to the Armenian-Swiss inter-state relations during a meeting on February 6, reports Armenpress.

“We had a very comprehensive meeting during which we attached importance to the active cooperation of parliamentary friendship groups. We also touched upon the bilateral partnership within the frames of inter-parliamentary organizations”, Speaker Babloyan said during a joint press conference with Dominique de Buman.

Ara Babloyan also touched upon the upcoming Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan in October 2018 during which Armenia will assume the chairmanship of the International Organization of La Francophonie. According to the Parliament Speaker, this is another important platform for cooperation.

Ara Babloyan also informed that they have discussed issues relating to the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as the Armenia-EU new agreement.

“Swiss Parlaiment recognized and condemned the Armenian Genocide, as well as set a criminal responsibility for racist discrimination and denial of the genocide in general. During our meeting we also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and the negotiations being held under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The approach of the Armenian side is that the NK conflict is an issue of the rights of Artsakh people, and it can be settled only through people’s right to self-determination. This issue can be solved only peacefully”, Ara Babloyan said.