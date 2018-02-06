Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Armenia’s Aras Ozbilis to be transferred to Kazakh Aktobe


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Aras Ozbilis, midfielder of Armenia’s national football team and Turkish Besiktas, will be transferred to Kazakhstan’s Aktobe.

The Turkish Milliyet newspaper says the footballer has reached an initial agreement with the Kazakh club.

After passing a medical examination, the 27 year old will sign a contract with Aktobe in the coming days.

 




