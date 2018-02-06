Opposition MP Pashinyan requests Italian Ambassador to explain arrest attempt in Rome

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s opposition MP, head of the Yelk faction of the Parliament Nikol Pashinyan has requested an explanation from the Italian Ambassador regarding the incident in Rome. A week ago Pashinyan was visiting Rome when Italian police attempted to detain him.

In the letter which the opposition MP posted online, the Ambassador is asked to clarify on what grounds the police were acting.

Back in 2008, Armenian authorities had issued an international arrest warrant for the opposition politician for his role in the deadly protests. But according to Armenian police, the warrant was cancelled in Interpol as requested a year later, and the January 30, 2018 incident in Rome was an apparent mistake.