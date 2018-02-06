Azerbaijani opposition to boycott, protest snap presidential election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The opposition “National Council of Democratic Forces” of Azerbaijan has decided to boycott the April 11 early presidential elections of the country and to hold protests, Turan reports.

The opposition force also reminded that during the 2013 elections the OSCE – ODHIR monitoring mission said electoral violations and fraud were registered in over 60% of polling stations.

“We are sure that the April 11 elections will be rigged”, the council said.

The opposition said they will use all legal and political means to boycott the snap elections, which were earlier announced by president Aliyev.