Armenia’s Parliament donates 10 million AMD to Artsakh defense ministry  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Armenia’s Parliament met with defense minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan within the frames of the visit to Artsakh, the Parliament told Armenpress.

RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan handed over the certificate by the Armenian MPs and the Parliament staff to minister Mnatsakanyan according to which 10 million AMD will be provided to the Artsakh defense ministry.

Vahram Baghdasaryan said the Parliament with its whole staff had a contribution in this matter.

Levon Mnatsakanyan thanked for the donation and stated that the money will be spent on solving the priority issues of the Defense Army and the servicemen.