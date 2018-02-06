Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Armenia’s Parliament donates 10 million AMD to Artsakh defense ministry  


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Armenia’s Parliament met with defense minister of Artsakh Levon Mnatsakanyan within the frames of the visit to Artsakh, the Parliament told Armenpress.

RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan handed over the certificate by the Armenian MPs and the Parliament staff to minister Mnatsakanyan according to which 10 million AMD will be provided to the Artsakh defense ministry.

Vahram Baghdasaryan said the Parliament with its whole staff had a contribution in this matter.

Levon Mnatsakanyan thanked for the donation and stated that the money will be spent on solving the priority issues of the Defense Army and the servicemen.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration