Russian Central Election Commission registers Putin as presidential candidate

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Central Election Commission during the February 6 session made a decision to register incumbent head of state Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the President of Russia, TASS reports.

Putin will take part in the election as an independent candidate.

“To register Russian presidential candidate Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin”, the Commission said in its resolution.

Putin became the third registered presidential candidate. LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky and Pavel Grudinin nominated by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation were earlier registered as presidential candidates. Five more presidential contenders are awaiting the Commission’s decision on the registration. They are Grigory Yavlinsky (the Yabloko party), Boris Titov (the Party of Growth), Sergey Baburin (the Russian National Union party), Ksenia Sobchak (the Civil Initiative party) and Maxim Suraikin (the Communists of Russia).