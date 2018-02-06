Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Dominique de Buman sees settlement of NK conflict based on UN conventions and peoples’ right to self-determination


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Dominique de Buman - President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), sees the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the numerous UN conventions and peoples’ right to self-determination, reports Armenpress.

“The people of Nagorno Karabakh have a right to determine their own fate like other people. It’s necessary to imagine the conflict settlement through negotiations which will be based on the UN conventions and the peoples’ right to self-determination”, Dominique de Buman said while delivering remarks at the Armenian Parliament.




