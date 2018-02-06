Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at closing ceremony of Winter Olympics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMEPRESS. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, will lead the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, CNN reports.

CNN said Donald Trump has personally asked Ivanka to lead the delegation, and the Olympic Committee of the country has also requested her the same.

The president’s daughter is expected to attend performances of US athletes.

US Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration ceremony.