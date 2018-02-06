Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation at closing ceremony of Winter Olympics


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMEPRESS. Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, will lead the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, CNN reports.

CNN said Donald Trump has personally asked Ivanka to lead the delegation, and the Olympic Committee of the country has also requested her the same.

The president’s daughter is expected to attend performances of US athletes.

US Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration ceremony.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration