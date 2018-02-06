YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. With the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA) 21 producers represent the food industry of Armenia at the ProdExpo2018 international exhibition in Moscow. Armenian producers offer canned food, dairy products, juices, meat products, mineral water, and alcoholic beverages to the international buyers, the DFA told Armenpress.

17 Armenian companies signed export contracts worth 2.4 billion drams as a result of the previous exhibition.

“ProdExpo is one of the largest food industry exhibitions in the world, with its participant numbers and productivity increasing every year. Last year Expo had 61,000 medium and large buyers, distributors and other visitors. Taking into account the volume of export contracts, we consider the participation in this exhibition to be effective and expect the same success this year”, the DFA International Relations team leader Narek Alexanyan said.

The Development Foundation of Armenia supports the participation in international exhibitors to promote export.





