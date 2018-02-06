India successfully tests nuke-capable ballistic missile

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Indian military has successfully tested a short-range Agni I ballistic missile.

The missile can carry a nuclear payload. The testing was part of a user trial by the Army from a test range off the Odisha coast, The Hindu reported.

“The Strategic Forces Command of the Army conducted the user trial of the 700 km range missile from launch pad-4 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island in Balasore,” the newspaper said.

The 15-metre-long Agni-I, weighing 12 tonnes, can carry payloads up to 1,000 kg.