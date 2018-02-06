Armen Sarkissian, Alan Duncan discuss NK conflict’s peaceful settlement process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Armen Sarkissian on February 5 met with UK Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Alan Duncan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the Armenian-British relations, regional developments, the Brexit talks, as well as the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.

The officials also touched upon the further development of bilateral trade-economic cooperation, attaching importance to the joint initiatives in this sphere which can contribute to further improving the business environment and increasing the investment volumes in Armenia.