2.7% inflation registered in Armenia’s consumer market January 2018

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. 2.7% inflation was recorded in Armenia’s consumer market in January 2018 compared to December 2017 which was mainly linked with the 5.7% inflation in food products and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the data of the National Statistical Service, Armenpress reports.

The prices of food products (including non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, tobacco) increased by 5.1% compared to late 2017, and the services tariffs increased by 0.2%.

The consumer prices in all cities of the Republic increased by 2.4%-3.6% in January 2018 compared to December 2017: the highest inflation rate was registered in Artashat town. The consumer prices in Yerevan increased by 2.5%.

The consumer price index comprised 102.7% in January 2018 compared to January 2017.