US actor John Mahoney dies at 77
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. US actor John Mahoney died at the age of 77 while in hospice care in Chicago, BBC reports.
Mahoney enjoyed a distinguished career in theatre, winning a Tony award, and had a long list of film and TV credits.
But he will be best remembered for playing the unpretentious, blunt father of Frasier and Niles Crane in the hit comedy, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993-2004.
Mahoney won a SAG award in 2000 for the role, and was also nominated for two Emmys and two Golden Globes.
