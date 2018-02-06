Turkey creates Whatsapp copy

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Vice PM and governmental spokesman Bekir Bozdag has announced the creation of a new locally made social media platform which is similar to Whatsapp, Hurriyet reports.

Bozdag says the new platform cannot be hacked or wiretapped. It will initially be used by government employees, and then only it will be available for others.

The Vice PM says the new platform will enable to reduce dependence on the outside world.

“This is a 100% local and new program. The first test was done by PM Yildirimn, when he contacted the central command of Operation Olive Branch”, he said.