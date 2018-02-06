Nare, David among top choices for baby names in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The names Nare and Davit are the top chosen names for girls and boys respectively in 2017 by Armenian parents.

According to the national statistical service, in addition to Nare, the top favorite names for girls of new parents in the country are Maria, Mary, Mane and Ani.

As for boys, the name Davit is followed by Narek, Tigran, Hayk and Alex in the top chosen list.

Names such as Mariam, Anahit, Angelina, Milena, Elen, Mark, Gor, Arthur, Aram and Samvel are also among the top choices of parents.

An overall of 37699 kids were born in 2017 in Armenia.