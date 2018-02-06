Trump accuses Democrats of ‘Treason’ for not standing up during State Of The Union Address

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump is unhappy that Democrats in Congress didn't stand to applaud him in his State of the Union address last week, CNN reports.

"They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, 'treasonous.' I mean, Yeah, I guess why not? Can we call that treason? Why not? I mean they certainly didn't seem to love our country that much,” Trump said at an event in Ohio.

“It got to a point where I really didn’t even want to look up too much during the speech over to that side because honestly, it was bad energy,” Mr. Trump said.